Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000. Biogen comprises about 0.3% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindenwold Advisors raised its position in shares of Biogen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Biogen by 5.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 4.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in shares of Biogen by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $288.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.07. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.