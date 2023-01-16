MONECO Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 318,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,873,000 after buying an additional 17,056 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 261,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,200,000 after buying an additional 75,853 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 136,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY opened at $81.64 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $85.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.72.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

