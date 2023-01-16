MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 13,897 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Get Rating) by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,897 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Price Performance

PTIN stock opened at $25.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $28.95.

