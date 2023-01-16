MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 2,899 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Treasure Coast Financial Planning acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $564,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 244,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 28,656 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $1,166,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $129.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.48 and its 200-day moving average is $123.64. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
