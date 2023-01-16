MONECO Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,608 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 118,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 185,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 21,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX stock opened at $32.65 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.41.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.