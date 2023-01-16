MONECO Advisors LLC Has $459,000 Holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEF. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,712,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,572,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $900,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $661,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DEF opened at $68.57 on Monday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.14 and a twelve month high of $72.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.03.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

