MONECO Advisors LLC Has $551,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $53.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.26. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $62.11.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.