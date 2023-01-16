MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 131 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,743 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.43.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $332.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.01. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $538.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

