MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 3,385 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699,674 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,229 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856,794 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,448,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,703,000 after purchasing an additional 246,504 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.42 and its 200-day moving average is $75.73. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $80.39.

Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

