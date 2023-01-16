MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 578 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VTI opened at $200.04 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $235.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.