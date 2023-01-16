MONECO Advisors LLC Trims Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.0% during the second quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE NTR opened at $75.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.92. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $117.25.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTR. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.06.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.