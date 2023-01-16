MONECO Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,853,000 after purchasing an additional 325,738 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,030,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,299,000 after buying an additional 72,693 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,632,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,638,000 after acquiring an additional 112,817 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,426,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,708,000 after acquiring an additional 136,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,422,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,099,000 after acquiring an additional 56,223 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $149.07 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $161.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.11 and its 200 day moving average is $140.74.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

