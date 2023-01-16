Morgan Stanley (MS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Morgan Stanley to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS stock opened at $91.66 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.92. The firm has a market cap of $154.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Wolfe Research lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.61.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

