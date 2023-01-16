Morgan Stanley (MS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Morgan Stanley to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $91.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.35 and its 200-day moving average is $84.92. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $154.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $307,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.61.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

