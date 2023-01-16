Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.61.

NYSE MS opened at $91.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

