Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.29.

MORF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Morphic from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Morphic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morphic

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morphic during the second quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Morphic during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Morphic during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Morphic by 1,253.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morphic during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MORF opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.21. Morphic has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $47.66.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 75.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Morphic will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

