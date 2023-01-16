National Bank Financial Increases Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Price Target to C$16.50

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

OTCMKTS LUGDF opened at 11.45 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of 6.07 and a 12-month high of 11.56.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

