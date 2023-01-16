National Bank Financial Raises Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Price Target to C$1.05

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$1.05 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.
Shares of NYSEMKT ITRG opened at $0.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65. The firm has a market cap of $57.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
