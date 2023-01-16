National Bank Financial Raises Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Price Target to C$1.00

Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Liberty Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LGDTF opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35. Liberty Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94.

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

Liberty Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.