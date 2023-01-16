Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.90.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NRDY. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

NRDY stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. Nerdy has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $5.61. The company has a market cap of $436.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42.

In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 132,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $310,159.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,457,159 shares in the company, valued at $24,469,752.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 132,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $310,159.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,457,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,469,752.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 108,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $254,279.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,324,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,262,838.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 31.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRDY. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 76,776 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nerdy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 75,300 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

