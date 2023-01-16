Nervos Network (CKB) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.12 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $113.81 million and $3.12 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,848.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00414023 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016840 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00809219 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00104666 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.87 or 0.00589306 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00210953 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

