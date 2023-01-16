Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research raised Netflix from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Netflix from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $308.43.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $332.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.01. Netflix has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $538.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,519 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.