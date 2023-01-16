New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.47.
A number of research analysts have commented on NGD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $0.85 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.
New Gold Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.68. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.40.
Institutional Trading of New Gold
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.92% of the company’s stock.
New Gold Company Profile
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.
