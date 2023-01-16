Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

NOAH has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noah from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Noah in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $18.32 on Friday. Noah has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $33.57. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $96.22 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Noah will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Noah by 15.0% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,126,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,020,000 after purchasing an additional 276,809 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Noah by 155.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 71,945 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Noah by 75.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Noah by 0.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Noah by 91.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

