NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) PT Raised to C$11.00

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on NovaGold Resources from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 45.43 and a current ratio of 45.44. NovaGold Resources has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 57,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $343,824.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 789,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,713,500.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 57,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $343,824.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 789,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,713,500.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 11,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $71,494.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,751 shares in the company, valued at $250,923.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 235,945 shares of company stock worth $1,314,656 in the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 12.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,035 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,048 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 119,715 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

