NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $945,728.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,236.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $23,107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,015.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $945,728.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,236.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NovoCure Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NovoCure by 12,975.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NovoCure by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $93.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.06 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $56.39 and a 1-year high of $120.03.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.83 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 15.05%. Research analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.