OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target Raised to C$3.75 at National Bank Financial

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OceanaGold Price Performance

OceanaGold stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.