Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ OMEX opened at $3.30 on Friday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $7.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.

