Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $285.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $315.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $333.71.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 21.56%. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

