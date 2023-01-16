Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

OHI opened at $28.10 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.53.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.