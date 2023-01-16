Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
OHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.89.
Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance
OHI opened at $28.10 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.53.
Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)
- General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.