ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives $75.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.83.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONE Gas to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $80.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $68.86 and a 1-year high of $92.26.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.05 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,741.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 3.2% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 442.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 20,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 16,363 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

