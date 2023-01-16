OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC reduced its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in OneMain by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,428 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in OneMain by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 20,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of OneMain to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

OneMain stock opened at $38.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.72. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $55.22.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.28. OneMain had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.45 million. Research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.13%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

