Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 176 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $16,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Down 3.0 %

GD stock opened at $240.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.41 and its 200 day moving average is $235.67. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $200.65 and a one year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.91.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

