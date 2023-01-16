Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,143 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $17,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,095,399,000 after acquiring an additional 316,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,757,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,202 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,038,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $997,053,000 after purchasing an additional 789,285 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,152,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $929,277,000 after purchasing an additional 502,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMD opened at $71.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.19.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

