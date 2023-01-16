Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $10.77 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cummins were worth $10,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cummins by 22.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,939,000 after acquiring an additional 691,053 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,634,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,277,000 after buying an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,345,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,376,000 after buying an additional 54,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,197,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,695,000 after acquiring an additional 68,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $252.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $254.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,902.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $1,633,844.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,036.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.