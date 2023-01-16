Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $10.94 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,058 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,061 shares of company stock worth $25,854,798. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $149.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.96, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.48 and its 200-day moving average is $156.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $234.49.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.23.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

