Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $12.21 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,128 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $12,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campion Asset Management increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.2% during the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $64.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.70. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

