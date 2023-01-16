Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $12.98 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,260 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 13.4% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $268.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.13. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

