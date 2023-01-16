Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $24.66 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,258 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 11,798 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $24,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $120.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $192.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.