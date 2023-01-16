Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $11,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.08.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $173.38 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.80 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

