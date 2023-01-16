Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $17,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Fiserv by 43.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 47,365 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Fiserv by 10.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $102.56 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.94. The company has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,743,594 shares of company stock valued at $177,762,793 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.