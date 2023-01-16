Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,672 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,256 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $18,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank increased its position in Devon Energy by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $63.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.77.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.78.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.