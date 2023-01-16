Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 6,592 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,592 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Southern were worth $12,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors increased its position in Southern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 52,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE SO opened at $70.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.62.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,545 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.