Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,873 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659,350 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund raised its holdings in PayPal by 674.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147,478 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,453,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 22.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $585,217,000 after buying an additional 1,561,015 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL stock opened at $79.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.58.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna cut shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

