Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $24.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $258.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.35. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.04%.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, Director Meera R. Modi bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,088.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,576 shares of company stock worth $42,420. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 17.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the third quarter worth $769,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 6.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 411,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 25,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Orrstown Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

