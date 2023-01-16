Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Purchases 673 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 105.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,893,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,116,000 after buying an additional 917,207 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,786,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,867,000 after buying an additional 170,883 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,050,000 after buying an additional 233,391 shares in the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. now owns 516,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,534,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 434,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,937,000 after buying an additional 149,004 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYR opened at $90.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.21. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $113.13.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

