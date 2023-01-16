P.A.M. Transportation Services (PTSI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The business had revenue of $252.63 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect P.A.M. Transportation Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PTSI opened at $28.02 on Monday. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $621.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.79.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,446,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,276,000 after purchasing an additional 716,798 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,292,000 after acquiring an additional 603,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 254,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 145,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 70,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

