Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Shares Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTMC. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 346.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $330,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $33.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average is $32.82. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $32.86.

