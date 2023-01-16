Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $345,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 49,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 249 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 71,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,493,000 after buying an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,241 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,350 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,111,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,111,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $6,158,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,900,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,103,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,930 shares of company stock valued at $48,677,038 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $138.86 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.47, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.80.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PANW. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Loop Capital upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.31.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.