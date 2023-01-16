Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PARR. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of PARR stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at Par Pacific

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 106.74% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $45,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $922,982.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 2,158 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $50,432.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Par Pacific

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 77.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Par Pacific by 53.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

See Also

